ICF International (ICFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “ICF’s strong international government business is attributable to improvement in its business development pipeline and win rates. Within the commercial business, marketing service is benefiting from increased focus on digital commerce and social media as well as loyalty marketing. Also, ICF’s commercial energy markets group looks well poised to benefit from advisory work connected to transformations in the utility industry and increase in mandated energy efficiency programs across the United States. Despite these positives, considerable variations in revenues and profit are expected from time to time. This is because a large portion of ICF’s business comes from commercial work, which is highly concentrated in cyclical industries. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ICF International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cowen started coverage on ICF International in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on ICF International to $77.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

ICF International traded down $0.15, hitting $71.20, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,668. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ICF International had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Wasson sold 12,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $811,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,475,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $885,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,224 shares in the company, valued at $17,947,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,541 shares of company stock worth $2,697,824. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ICF International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ICF International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in ICF International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ICF International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

