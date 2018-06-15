ICON 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63.06 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One ICON token can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00032629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Gate.io, OKEx and Hotbit. ICON has a total market cap of $824.73 million and $63.06 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003621 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000672 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00596812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00232264 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044518 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00139979 BTC.

About ICON

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 400,228,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,231,340 tokens. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

ICON Token Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DragonEX, Huobi, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, Upbit, OKEx, Rfinex, IDEX, Bitbns, Gate.io, Binance, COSS, OOOBTC, Hotbit and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

