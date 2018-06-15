SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) is ICONIQ Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ICONIQ Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179,074 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 8.2% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $72,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 156,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,750,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,579. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $114.80 and a 12 month high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

