Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Shares Gap Up to $0.79

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.79. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 26865 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on Iconix Brand Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iconix Brand Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iconix Brand Group in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iconix Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The brand management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Iconix Brand Group had a positive return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 210.83%. The company had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.91 million. research analysts forecast that Iconix Brand Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iconix Brand Group during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group in the first quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group in the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

