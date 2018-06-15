ICOS Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICOS)

ICOS (CURRENCY:ICOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, ICOS has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. ICOS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $380.00 worth of ICOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICOS token can now be purchased for $12.63 or 0.00194234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003637 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00598014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00235588 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044686 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00093518 BTC.

ICOS Token Profile

ICOS’s launch date was September 22nd, 2017. ICOS’s total supply is 560,417 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,177 tokens. The official website for ICOS is icos.icobox.io. ICOS’s official Twitter account is @icobox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICOS Token Trading

ICOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

