ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $99,795.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,533.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.67, for a total value of $482,480.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,886 shares of company stock valued at $39,614,760. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical opened at $309.75 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.36. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $309.85.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.28 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.25%. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.