Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.74. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 13181 shares changing hands.

IDRA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,005,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 2,486,098 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,854,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 2,220,674 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $419.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.41.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.70% and a negative net margin of 9,117.07%. research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

