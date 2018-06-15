Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Idexx Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.16. Idexx Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Idexx Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Idexx Laboratories.

Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $537.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.14 million. Idexx Laboratories had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 530.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Idexx Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Idexx Laboratories from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Idexx Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Idexx Laboratories to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Idexx Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Idexx Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.28. 10,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. Idexx Laboratories has a 12-month low of $146.09 and a 12-month high of $217.89.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,974 shares of Idexx Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.06, for a total value of $565,238.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,716.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William T. End sold 9,470 shares of Idexx Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $1,973,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,930.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,444 shares of company stock worth $3,276,328. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Idexx Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Idexx Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Idexx Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Idexx Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Idexx Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Idexx Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

