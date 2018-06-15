Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Position Raised by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,410 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of Idexx Laboratories worth $82,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Idexx Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Idexx Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Idexx Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Idexx Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Idexx Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Idexx Laboratories alerts:

In other Idexx Laboratories news, Director William T. End sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $1,973,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,930.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $99,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Idexx Laboratories opened at $226.43 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.43. Idexx Laboratories has a 52 week low of $146.09 and a 52 week high of $226.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Idexx Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 530.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $537.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Idexx Laboratories will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Idexx Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Idexx Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Idexx Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Idexx Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Idexx Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.43.

About Idexx Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Idexx Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idexx Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.