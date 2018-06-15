iExec RLC Price Hits $1.08 on Top Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00016741 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and Binance. iExec RLC has a market cap of $86.27 million and approximately $682,729.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003632 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015595 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00596416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00233654 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00044481 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00093023 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC’s genesis date was April 19th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Upbit, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Binance, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

