IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $844,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $700,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $37,612,405.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,008 shares of company stock worth $43,675,567 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals opened at $315.67 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $543.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. UBS Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

