IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,817 Shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US AGGREGATE BD ETF (SCHZ)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US AGGREGATE BD ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US AGGREGATE BD ETF worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US AGGREGATE BD ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US AGGREGATE BD ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US AGGREGATE BD ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US AGGREGATE BD ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US AGGREGATE BD ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Opes Advisors Inc now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

Get SCHWAB STRATEGI/US AGGREGATE BD ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.44. 273,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,525. SCHWAB STRATEGI/US AGGREGATE BD ETF has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This is an increase from SCHWAB STRATEGI/US AGGREGATE BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Receive News & Ratings for SCHWAB STRATEGI/US AGGREGATE BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHWAB STRATEGI/US AGGREGATE BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.