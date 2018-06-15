iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,761,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,760,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,024,000 after acquiring an additional 909,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 648.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 988,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,975,000 after acquiring an additional 856,802 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,315,000 after acquiring an additional 403,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,603,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,626,000 after acquiring an additional 214,419 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,680. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $121.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.