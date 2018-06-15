Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 163.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,997 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF traded down $0.03, hitting $70.08, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 471,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,958. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $75.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

