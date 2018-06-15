NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 84,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,108,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,825,523,000 after purchasing an additional 461,007 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,772.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total value of $5,565,324.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,966 shares of company stock valued at $60,622,655. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Vetr upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $270.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.06.

NVIDIA traded down $1.65, reaching $265.26, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 10,806,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,773,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $269.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

