IGas Energy (IGAS) Trading Down 4.8%

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.57). Approximately 253,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 65,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.65).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.66) target price on shares of IGas Energy in a report on Friday, March 23rd.

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc engages in exploring, appraising, developing, and producing oil and gas in Britain. It develops and produces gas and oil reserves at onshore locations in the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Weald Basin in the southern England; and the northern coastal area of the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

