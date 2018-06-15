Critical Review: II-VI (IIVI) and Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)

II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) and Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares II-VI and Nova Measuring Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio II-VI $972.05 million 2.99 $95.27 million $1.48 31.45 Nova Measuring Instruments $221.99 million 3.72 $46.45 million $1.85 15.99

II-VI has higher revenue and earnings than Nova Measuring Instruments. Nova Measuring Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than II-VI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for II-VI and Nova Measuring Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score II-VI 0 1 9 0 2.90 Nova Measuring Instruments 0 0 4 0 3.00

II-VI currently has a consensus price target of $51.70, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.21%. Given Nova Measuring Instruments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nova Measuring Instruments is more favorable than II-VI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of II-VI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Nova Measuring Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of II-VI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nova Measuring Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

II-VI has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova Measuring Instruments has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares II-VI and Nova Measuring Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets II-VI 8.41% 10.75% 6.34% Nova Measuring Instruments 20.48% 24.17% 19.43%

Summary

Nova Measuring Instruments beats II-VI on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. It produces a range of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to enable its customers. The company serves OEMs, laser end-users, system integrators of high-power lasers, manufacturers of equipment and devices for the industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, medical and life science markets, consumers, the U.S. government prime contractors, various U.S. government agencies, and thermoelectric integrators. It markets its products through a direct sales force, representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

