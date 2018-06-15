First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. ValuEngine raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

ITW stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

