Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 1,157 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 5.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $30,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.8% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.07 and a 12-month high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.67.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

