Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Stake Lessened by Opus Point Partners Management LLC

Opus Point Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for approximately 2.6% of Opus Point Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Opus Point Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.36. 7,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,638. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.98 and a 52-week high of $293.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. Illumina had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc Stapley sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.18, for a total transaction of $412,370.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,891.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Blaine Bowman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $690,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,222.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,771 shares of company stock worth $10,339,278. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.36.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

