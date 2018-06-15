Immersion (IMMR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMMR. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Immersion from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Immersion in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Immersion has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. Immersion had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 118.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 826.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Immersion will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Senvest Management, Llc sold 384,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $5,149,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,027,971 shares of company stock worth $14,458,294 over the last three months. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 4,779,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,057 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Immersion by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,679,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 690,110 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,044,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its stake in Immersion by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 977,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 266,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

