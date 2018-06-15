Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,789 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.18% of ImmunoGen worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 150.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 198.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

IMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Shares of ImmunoGen traded down $0.20, reaching $10.29, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 102,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,739. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.14. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.06.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

