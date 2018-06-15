Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Holdings Boosted by Nexthera Capital LP

Nexthera Capital LP grew its position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 167.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,882 shares during the quarter. Immunomedics accounts for 2.6% of Nexthera Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nexthera Capital LP owned approximately 0.65% of Immunomedics worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immunomedics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after buying an additional 75,516 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,796,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,747 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 831.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 449,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter worth $717,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Immunomedics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:IMMU traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

