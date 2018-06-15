Impact Hits Market Capitalization of $222,270.00 (IMX)

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Impact coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Impact has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Impact has a market capitalization of $222,270.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Impact Profile

Impact (CRYPTO:IMX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 109,995,284 coins. The official website for Impact is www.impact-coin.org. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX.

Impact Coin Trading

Impact can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impact should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

