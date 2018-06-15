Impax Laboratories (IPXL) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

News headlines about Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Impax Laboratories earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.47051090131 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPXL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Impax Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Impax Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Impax Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Impax Laboratories from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impax Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Get Impax Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IPXL stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Impax Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About Impax Laboratories

Impax Laboratories, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets bioequivalent pharmaceutical products. It operates in two segments, Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma. The Impax Generics segment provides generic pharmaceutical products directly to wholesalers, retail drug chains, and others; generic prescription products through third-party pharmaceutical entities pursuant to alliance agreements; generic pharmaceutical over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription products to third parties; and generic pharmaceutical OTC products through third-party pharmaceutical companies pursuant to alliance agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.