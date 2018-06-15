ImpulseCoin Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:IMPS)

ImpulseCoin (CURRENCY:IMPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, ImpulseCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImpulseCoin has a market capitalization of $21,295.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ImpulseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImpulseCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00038223 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00047227 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009620 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00084500 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014462 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00028430 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00421844 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ImpulseCoin Profile

IMPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2016. ImpulseCoin’s total supply is 20,245,510 coins. ImpulseCoin’s official Twitter account is @impulsecoin. The official website for ImpulseCoin is www.impulsecoin.io.

Buying and Selling ImpulseCoin

ImpulseCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImpulseCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImpulseCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImpulseCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

