Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, May 23rd.

INDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

INDB stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.30. The stock had a trading volume of 208,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,057. Independent Bank has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.33 million during the quarter. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Gerard F. Nadeau sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $268,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $981,044. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.