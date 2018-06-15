Independent Research Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for Daimler (DAI)

Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DAI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.39 ($86.50).

Daimler stock opened at €63.19 ($73.48) on Monday. Daimler has a 52 week low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a 52 week high of €76.36 ($88.79).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

