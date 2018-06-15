Inditex (ITX) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Inditex (BME:ITX) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITX. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inditex in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on shares of Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.52 ($37.81).

Shares of BME ITX opened at €25.76 ($29.95) on Wednesday. Inditex has a 52-week low of €23.00 ($26.74) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($42.91).

About Inditex

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

