Indivior (INDV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Indivior (LON:INDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report issued on Friday.

INDV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.19) price target on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Indivior from GBX 450 ($5.99) to GBX 455 ($6.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered Indivior to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 490 ($6.52) to GBX 500 ($6.66) in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Indivior from GBX 610 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($8.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 522.50 ($6.96).

Get Indivior alerts:

Shares of Indivior opened at GBX 414.20 ($5.51) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Indivior has a 52-week low of GBX 246.50 ($3.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 436.60 ($5.81).

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.