Infineon Technologies (IFXA) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Commerzbank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.00 ($29.08).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52-week high of €20.42 ($23.74).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

