Infineon Technologies (IFXA) PT Set at €25.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.00 ($29.08).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($23.74).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.