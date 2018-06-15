Numis Securities Reaffirms Add Rating for Informa (INF)

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note published on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm currently has a GBX 825 ($10.98) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a conviction-buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.99) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 855 ($11.38) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.25) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Informa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 822.42 ($10.95).

Informa traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07), reaching GBX 829.20 ($11.04), during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 12,112,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 624.50 ($8.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 773 ($10.29).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

