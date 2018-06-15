Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) Shares Bought by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,421,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 20,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 202,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after buying an additional 310,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,231,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,365,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $28.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, CFO Shawn J. Carsten acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SHLX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,859. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $31.19.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.76 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 300.60% and a net margin of 70.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

