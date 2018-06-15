Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, “Ingersoll is focusing on improving the efficiencies and capabilities of products and services within its core businesses to enhance profitability. The geographic and industrial diversity coupled with a large installed product base provides ample growth opportunities within service, spare parts and replacement revenue streams. A robust operating platform and an efficient management team will likely drive net asset value and dividend growth in future. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, operating risks from high R&D costs for technology-driven products are expected to weigh on the company’s margins. Ingersoll continues to reposition its portfolio to focus on high-barrier markets, which involves upfront cost and often lead to earnings dilution. Brexit could further result in higher tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade between the U.K. and the European Union, lowering productivity of the company.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.69.

NYSE:IR opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $962,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,969,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,604,000 after buying an additional 664,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 356.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,832 shares in the last quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% during the first quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,433,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

