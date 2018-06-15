Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm currently has $103.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingersoll started 2018 on a positive note, reporting solid first-quarter 2018 results. The company is focusing on improving the efficiencies and capabilities of products and services within its core businesses. The geographic and industrial diversity coupled with a large installed product base provides ample growth opportunities within service, spare parts and replacement revenue streams. A robust operating platform and an efficient management team will likely drive net asset value and dividend growth in future. Ingersoll continues to focus on its strategic priorities, which include a disciplined capital allocation; strong and flexible balance sheet position; and cash flow enhancement to support dividend growth. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, operating risks from high R&D costs for technology-driven products are expected to weigh on the margins and impair its long-term growth.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.69.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.14. 2,500,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In related news, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $962,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 356.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,832 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $89,309,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,225,000 after purchasing an additional 761,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,969,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,604,000 after purchasing an additional 664,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,359,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 658,213 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

