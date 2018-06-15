Ingredion Inc (INGR) Receives $130.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of Ingredion traded up $0.26, reaching $113.39, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 1,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $107.77 and a 52-week high of $146.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other Ingredion news, Chairman Ilene S. Gordon sold 28,141 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $3,132,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 252,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,083,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

