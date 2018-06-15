Inmarsat (IMASY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inmarsat (OTCMKTS:IMASY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMASY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inmarsat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Inmarsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inmarsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of Inmarsat traded up $1.15, reaching $6.65, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 14,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Inmarsat has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

