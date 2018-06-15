Inmarsat (ISAT) PT Lowered to GBX 430

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) had its price target reduced by Numis Securities from GBX 450 ($5.99) to GBX 430 ($5.72) in a research note released on Monday. Numis Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ISAT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.65) price target on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Inmarsat from GBX 550 ($7.32) to GBX 500 ($6.66) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Inmarsat from GBX 610 ($8.12) to GBX 400 ($5.33) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Inmarsat from GBX 530 ($7.06) to GBX 430 ($5.72) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.78) price target on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inmarsat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 584.17 ($7.78).

Shares of Inmarsat opened at GBX 541.80 ($7.21) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Inmarsat has a 1 year low of GBX 381.20 ($5.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 865 ($11.52).

In other news, insider Tony Bates sold 13,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.65), for a total transaction of £47,757.16 ($63,582.96).

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

