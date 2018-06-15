InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. InnerWorkings reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 31st.

On average, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InnerWorkings.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.90 million. InnerWorkings had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 1.67%. InnerWorkings’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INWK. BidaskClub cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. InnerWorkings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ:INWK opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $474.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.84. InnerWorkings has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INWK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 284,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 738,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

