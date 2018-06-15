Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Inseego (INSG) Share Price

News coverage about Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Inseego earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.7564280015121 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Inseego alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Inseego from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th.

INSG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,412. Inseego has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.67.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. equities research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.