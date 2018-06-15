Insider Buying: BAE Systems (BA) Insider Purchases 23 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems (LON:BA) insider Alan Garwood acquired 23 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 649 ($8.64) per share, for a total transaction of £149.27 ($198.74).

LON:BA traded down GBX 11.80 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 639 ($8.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,730,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 533.50 ($7.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 682.50 ($9.09).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 555 ($7.39) to GBX 550 ($7.32) in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 737 ($9.81) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.32) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.99) to GBX 700 ($9.32) in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.12) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 646.82 ($8.61).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.