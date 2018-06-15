CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) Major Shareholder Purchases $37,901.63 in Stock

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) major shareholder Julian D. Singer bought 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,901.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CCUR traded down $0.46, hitting $4.85, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CCUR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

CCUR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CCUR stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of CCUR worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

