Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. Buys 100,000 Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp (CAD) Stock

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00.

Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colonial Coal International alerts:

On Thursday, June 7th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 21,500 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$8,385.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 28,500 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$10,260.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$340.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$17,500.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 104,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$36,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 100,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 100,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$37,000.00.

On Friday, May 11th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 29,500 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$10,325.00.

On Tuesday, April 17th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 152,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$36,480.00.

On Thursday, April 12th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 45,500 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$13,650.00.

Shares of CAD opened at C$0.35 on Friday. Colonial Coal International Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.42.

About Colonial Coal International

Colonial Coal International Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company’s principal activities include acquisition, exploration and development of coal properties located in Canada. Its portfolio projects include Flatbed Coal Project, Tuya River Project and Huguenot Coal Project. Its Flatbed Coal Project is a metallurgical coal project consisting of approximately eight coal licenses covering a total area of approximately 9,610 hectares.

Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.