Joseph M. Field Purchases 100,000 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $719,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,577,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,291,369.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph M. Field also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 8th, Joseph M. Field acquired 52,562 shares of Entercom Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $506,697.68.

On Thursday, May 10th, Joseph M. Field acquired 302,562 shares of Entercom Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $2,477,982.78.

Entercom Communications traded down $0.08, hitting $7.37, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 109,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.93. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). Entercom Communications had a net margin of 28.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

ETM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Entercom Communications from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entercom Communications in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 170.0% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

