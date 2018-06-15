Insider Buying: Entree Resources (ETG) Insider Acquires C$330,000.00 in Stock

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) insider Gold Ltd. Sandstorm acquired 600,000 shares of Entree Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$330,000.00.

Gold Ltd. Sandstorm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entree Resources alerts:

On Friday, June 1st, Gold Ltd. Sandstorm acquired 13,000 shares of Entree Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,890.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Gold Ltd. Sandstorm acquired 215,000 shares of Entree Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Gold Ltd. Sandstorm acquired 89,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,750.00.

Entree Resources opened at C$0.53 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Entree Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$0.85.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Entree Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

About Entree Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for Entree Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entree Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.