Insider Buying: Filo Mining (FIL) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Director Adam Ian Lundin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.

Adam Ian Lundin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Adam Ian Lundin bought 25,000 shares of Filo Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

Shares of Filo Mining remained flat at $C$2.22 during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.80.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

