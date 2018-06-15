LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) SVP Acquires $74,282.40 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) SVP Justin L. Jude acquired 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $74,282.40. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,030.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). LKQ had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 99,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 605.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LKQ by 1,773.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on LKQ from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.