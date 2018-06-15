Insider Buying: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Director Buys 430,648 Shares of Stock

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Director Infrastructure Manag Macquarie acquired 430,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.36 per share, for a total transaction of $16,089,009.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,690,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,974,601.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Infrastructure Manag Macquarie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, Infrastructure Manag Macquarie bought 160,800 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.46 per share, with a total value of $6,666,768.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Infrastructure Manag Macquarie bought 151,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $6,113,990.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Infrastructure Manag Macquarie bought 404,519 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.01 per share, with a total value of $15,780,286.19.

On Thursday, May 31st, Infrastructure Manag Macquarie bought 361,601 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $13,965,030.62.

On Friday, May 25th, Infrastructure Manag Macquarie bought 40,652 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $1,529,328.24.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Infrastructure Manag Macquarie bought 266,226 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $10,089,965.40.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Infrastructure Manag Macquarie bought 187,320 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $7,136,892.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Infrastructure Manag Macquarie bought 128,548 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $4,717,711.60.

On Monday, May 14th, Infrastructure Manag Macquarie acquired 112,700 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $4,287,108.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Infrastructure Manag Macquarie acquired 415,926 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.77 per share, with a total value of $15,709,525.02.

Shares of NYSE MIC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $501.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.10 million. research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 156.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIC. ValuEngine lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

