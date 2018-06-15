MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) EVP Acquires $13,940.00 in Stock

MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) EVP Gary A. Mentesana bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $13,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,269.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MMA Capital Management traded up $0.15, hitting $27.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 3,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 27.99 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $154.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.66. MMA Capital Management LLC has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $30.58.

Get MMA Capital Management alerts:

MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter. MMA Capital Management had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 115.03%.

MMA Capital Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $130,000.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MMA Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of MMA Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MMA Capital Management by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of MMA Capital Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MMA Capital Management by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMA Capital Management Company Profile

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits.

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.